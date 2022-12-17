ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $328,198.16 and $14.89 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00254525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00082537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

