ZEON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $76,094.64 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $119.91 million and $76,094.64 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

