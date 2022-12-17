Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.8 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $114.43.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.