Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 170,219 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
See Also
