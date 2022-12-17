Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 170,219 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

