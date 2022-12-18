2,363 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

