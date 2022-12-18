32,758 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

