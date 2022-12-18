39,890 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. General Electric accounts for about 2.7% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

