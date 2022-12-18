41246 (APO.V)’s (APO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

41246 (APO.V) Stock Performance

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

41246 (APO.V) Company Profile

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

