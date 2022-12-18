4,168 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.