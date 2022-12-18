44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,562 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

