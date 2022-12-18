44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

