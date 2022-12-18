44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,684 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

