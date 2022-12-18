44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Shares of WTW opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

