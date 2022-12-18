44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,174 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

