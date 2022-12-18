44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $327.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.03 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

