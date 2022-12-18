a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners L P grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

