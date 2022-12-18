a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
NYSE AKA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
