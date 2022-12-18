AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.48. 18,905,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

