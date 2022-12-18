ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.98 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $11,245.41 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00219926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00049031 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,936.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

