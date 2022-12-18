Ace Cash Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $59.74 million and approximately $1,104.62 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.29869531 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,068.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

