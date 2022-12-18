Achain Price Tops $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $50,145.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

