ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $334.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.40.

ACNB Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ACNB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

