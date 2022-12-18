Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

