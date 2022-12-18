Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,927 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

