Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 934 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 2.0 %

SHEN opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $847.16 million, a PE ratio of -187.89 and a beta of 0.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

