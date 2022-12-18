Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

