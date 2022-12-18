Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $38.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

