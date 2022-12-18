Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 1,058 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

