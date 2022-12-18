Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,510 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $621.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

