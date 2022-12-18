Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 5,904 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

