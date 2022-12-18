Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.