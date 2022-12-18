Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

