Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $413.19.
Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %
Adobe stock opened at $338.54 on Wednesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.63.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
