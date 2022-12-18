Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $413.19.

Adobe stock opened at $338.54 on Wednesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

