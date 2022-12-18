Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $44.02 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00007700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and $497,764.63 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002435 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,567 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

