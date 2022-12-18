AdTheorent (ADTH) & Its Rivals Financial Review

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AdTheorent to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.57 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -32.44

AdTheorent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 754 3877 9126 259 2.63

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.50%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.07% -19.88% -7.07%

Summary

AdTheorent peers beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

