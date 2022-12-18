Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $140.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $138.79 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,924,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,504,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

