Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

