Advisory Alpha LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

