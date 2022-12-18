Advisory Alpha LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.31.

