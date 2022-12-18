Advisory Alpha LLC Has $90.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $90,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

