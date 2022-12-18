Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $129,700,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,692,000.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.