Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $129,700,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,692,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.