Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

