Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 13,836 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

