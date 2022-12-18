Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $328.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.