aelf Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $73.71 million and $13.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005007 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007752 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

