Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 2,532,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,232. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 1,983.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

