Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Growth by 220.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Agile Growth has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

