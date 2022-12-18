Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

