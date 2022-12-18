Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

