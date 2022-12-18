Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Down 0.9 %

AIN traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 727,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.63. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

