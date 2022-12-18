Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178.74 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $178.74 million and $825,825.25 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $847.83 or 0.05070146 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00486587 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.04 or 0.28830499 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,777,932 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.