Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327,482.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,328.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,327,482.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,182,994 shares of company stock worth $104,592,262 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

