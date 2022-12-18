Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.44.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

